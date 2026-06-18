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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentGreeceInvestment

Qatari firm JTA to invest €65m in Greek resort and spa scheme

18 Jun 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project is in partnership with Happy Holidays

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