NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureInvestment

Qatari sheikh finds buyer for £260m W London

22 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

One of London’s most high-profile hotels changes hands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Qatar royal family acquires Berlusconi's €350m Villa Certosa

24 Jun 2026
Read

Changing tides: how the Iran war is affecting Middle Eastern capital flows

14 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Qatari Diar secures refinancing for £900m Grosvenor Square hotel trophy

27 Apr 2026
Read

Morgan Stanley JV closes in on blockbuster €430m Paris hotel sale

12 Jan 2026
Read