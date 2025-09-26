Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalInvestmentTechnologyUK & IrelandUnited States
26 Sep 2025 | 17:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Partnership seeks to address growing global demand for digital infrastructure
QIA partners with Blue Owl to create $3bn data centre platform
Quintain gets crucial Gateway 3 sign-off
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Delivering 1.5m new homes: achievable or impossible?
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Partner sought for £250m Chelmer Waterside regeneration project
£90m Glasgow BTR scheme hits market
Why end-user buyers are increasingly influential in global markets
Delancey floats £33m Bristol industrial estate sale
Government pledges £5bn for high streets clean-up
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
Revealed: how London lost out on £4bn in development receipts
Investor prepares £200m London hotel portfolio sale
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Sale of £235m shopping centre stake withdrawn
Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing
Q+A: Davidson Kempner’s Ferron on the new European opportunity
Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board