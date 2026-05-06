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PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Quadrant adds pair to senior team

6 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Pei-Wen Yen and Sam Butler take new roles

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