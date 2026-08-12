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OfficeLeasingLondonRegenerationSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Quadrant signs trio to refurbished City office

12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

21,000 sq ft is now let or under offer at Cannon Green

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