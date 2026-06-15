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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

QuadReal agrees forward funding of £120m Woolwich resi scheme

15 Jun 2026 | 12:37 | London | by May Agaran

241 homes to be delivered as part of London Square's Woolwich Central project

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