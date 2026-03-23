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Self-storageCanadaSouth EastUK & Ireland

QuadReal completes £280m UK self-storage debut

23 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, David Hatcher

Newly-created JV with Clear Sky Capital commits a further £200m of equity to UK self-storage

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