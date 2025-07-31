Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationCanadaInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

QuadReal completes £500m Apollo student portfolio purchase

31 Jul 2025 | 11:47 | London | by May Agaran

Collection of 3,460 beds bought from Apollo-managed funds and entities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Westwind adds capital and grows Greater London portfolio to £250m

31 Jul 2025
Read

Hammerson pays £319m for full ownership of Birmingham shopping centres

31 Jul 2025
Read

Apollo swoops for stake in Motor Fuel Group

31 Jul 2025
Read

Why lending against Spanish PBSA offers an extraordinary scalable opportunity

31 Jul 2025
Read