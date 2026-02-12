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OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Data analytics firm prelets 52,000 sq ft at GPE’s Delft scheme

12 Feb 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

The Delft, formerly known as Minerva House, will complete its redevelopment in spring 2027

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