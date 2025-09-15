Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialInvestmentOffice

Quantum acquires business park for new light industrial fund

15 Sep 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Mira Kaizl

City Dock Mannheim was built by Panattoni

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni secures €30m loan for Polish warehouse 

11 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Panattoni Germany expands management team

28 Aug 2025
Read

Hamburg investor grabs €100m Stuttgart industrial park

13 Mar 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Sirius acquires business park in northern Germany

16 Jul 2025
Read