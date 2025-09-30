Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

Quantum acquires Vienna residential asset

30 Sep 2025 | 07:30 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The 77 flats were built in 2018

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

European residential capital values start to bounce back  

29 Sep 2025
Read

€350m Vienna hotel up for grabs again as offer falls through

25 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Vienna developer markets €70m Trieste redevelopment project

15 Sep 2025
Read

Quantum acquires business park for new light industrial fund

15 Sep 2025
Read