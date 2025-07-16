Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentDistressGermanyInvestment

Quantum and Saga team up for Adler project in Hamburg

16 Jul 2025 | 14:31 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Duo enter exclusivity to buy Holsten-Areal urban quarter

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Adler mulls €3.5bn Berlin portfolio sale

30 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Adler to exit €1bn project business by end of 2026

29 Apr 2025
Read

Adler Düsseldorf tower project sold to Nexus Invest

24 Apr 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Quantum takes over Munich office for refurbishment

3 Jul 2025
Read