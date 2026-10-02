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FinancingCorporateDevelopmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Quantum clinches £500m Goldman Sachs debt facility

2 Oct 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

SME lender boosts total funding firepower to £700m

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