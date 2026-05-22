NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Quantum to launch €50m Frankfurt office sales

22 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Pair of assets expected to attract buyers with core-plus profile

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

€850m Frankfurt Opernturm sale falls through

21 May 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: CBRE Frankfurt – "It's difficult to achieve the returns investors want through core purchases"

24 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Skylight

DWS pulls €300m Frankfurt tower sale

19 Feb 2026
Read

Bloomberg signs 5,000 sq m Frankfurt lease

3 Feb 2026
Read