Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Quest promotes Kira Groth to management board

19 May 2025 | 13:26 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Groth has been working for the Hamburg-based company since 2016

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Developer seeks buyer for €80m Hamburg office scheme

15 Nov 2024
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Erck Rickmers Group appoints managing director for real estate

10 Jul 2024
Read

Quest and Competo launch new asset management firm  

2 Oct 2023
Read

Frankfurt's "Alcatraz" to open its doors to students

17 Jan 2024
Read