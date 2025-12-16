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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Quintain appoints James Riddell as CEO

16 Dec 2025 | 13:29 | London | by Chris Borland

James Saunders to step down after leading build-to-rent specialist for six years

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