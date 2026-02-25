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ResidentialESGFinancingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Quintain clinches £310m green loan

25 Feb 2026 | 17:28 | London | by May Agaran

Refinancing with Natixis CIB secured for Canada Gardens and Madison schemes

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