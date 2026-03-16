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Co-livingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Quintain sells £125m co-living site  

16 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Delta RE and Cassidy Group secure first plot for new joint venture

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