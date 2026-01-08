NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailAustriaCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Raiffeisen Pension Funds invests in Croatian shopping centre

8 Jan 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Michael Minarzik

CC Real manages City Center one Split

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Capreon doubles down in Netherlands with €100m+ purchase

16 Dec 2025
Read

Q+A: CBRE IM’s Achal Gandhi on the rise of the super investor

13 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Stoneweg buys €20m Danish logistics asset for PenSam partnership

10 Nov 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing

23 Sep 2025
Read