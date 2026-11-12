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FundraisingNorth WestScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsInvestment

Rankeilour completes fundraise for UK logistics fund

12 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Logistics and industrial specialist invests in northern England and Scotland

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