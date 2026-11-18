PeopleUK & IrelandWalesCorporate
18 Nov 2026 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Tom Merrifield joins from Avison Young
EMEA property investors expect rental growth, not rate cuts to drive returns
Henderson Park lines up funding and planning for 70 Fenchurch Street
Private equity firm Endless takes over Weston Homes
New York topples London and Milan in world’s most expensive retail street ranking
New platform targets UK urban centres with AI hubs
DI Properties markets Harrow co-living project
Unilever eyes Fleet Street base
LS Estates puts £80m Soho block in play
Rapleys launches Cardiff commercial team with partner hire
Workspace pauses dividend as values decline
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Bidders vie for £175m Scottish mall