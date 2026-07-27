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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidentialPlanning

Rayner rules out rent controls

27 Jul 2026 | 13:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The prime minister said last week he would consider rent freezes as part of a package of measures

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