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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

RC2 and Antares sell Romanian seaside hotel

17 Dec 2025 | 15:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Buyers are the owners of Steaua de Mare Hotels & Resorts

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