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OpinionCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Reach for the Sky: the real estate reality of corporate mergers

18 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Owen Spencer

The current Sky-ITV discussions reveal a tricky property integration puzzle

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