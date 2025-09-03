Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentDistressGermanyInvestment

Rolf Elgeti launches €300m German resi JV

3 Sep 2025 | 15:03 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

The investor's firm Readcrest Capital and KFK Holding will acquire distressed developers and take over projects

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Five questions for Knight Frank’s Judith Fischer on cross-border investment into Germany

21 Jul 2025
Read
Lighting, Floor, Indoors

HIH Invest and NREP JV acquires German logistics asset

17 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Tree, Tree Trunk

Empira in talks to offload €300m German residential collection

8 Jul 2025
Read

German fund launches €300m Frankfurt tower sale

25 Jun 2025
Read