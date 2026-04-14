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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentDistress

Readcrest takes on 100-home Schwerin scheme

14 Apr 2026 | 13:19 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project is part of AOC’s insolvency estate

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