NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateDEI

Real Estate Balance appoints trio to board

14 Jan 2026 | 14:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Kevin Aitchison, Kate Seller and Ross Blair join non-profit property organisation

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Pigeon appoints land director

14 Jan 2026
Read

Former Bidwells development heavyweight joins Quadrant

13 Jan 2026
Read
Emily Smart

Argyll names new chief executive

12 Jan 2026
Read

Indurent appoints head of transactions

9 Jan 2026
Read