Real Estate Balance survey to shine light on AI impact

Real Estate Balance has launched its latest NextGen survey to track the experiences of young industry professionals.

The survey, which runs every two years and is now in its fourth edition, is open to those aged under 35 or in the first 10 years of their career.

Real Estate Balance, which works to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in the property industry, uses the survey to measure progress over time and better understand the issues facing people at the start of their careers in real estate.

It includes questions on age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and social background, which remain the same as the previous survey to enable comparison over time.

However, this year’s survey also includes questions on the impact of AI.

Green Street News is partnering with Real Estate Balance on the survey, and will be publishing the results exclusively in November. To take part in the survey, click here.

Sue Brown, managing director at Real Estate Balance, said: “The two-year period since the last survey has been marked by a return to the office, meaning we may see an increase in inappropriate behaviours simply due to the fact that people are physically present in the same workspace again.

“I’m also curious to learn what impact AI is having on our industry’s future leaders. While there are fears over job displacement, AI is also unlocking new opportunities. But the findings are only meaningful if they truly represent our industry, so I’d like to urge all early career professionals to get involved and take part.”