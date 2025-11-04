Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateLogisticsOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Real Harbour launches with £250m investment target

4 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

New investment and asset management platform set up by seasoned property executive Stuart Mitchell

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Brick, Logo, Chair

Joint venture acquires Hamburg site from Adler for €1bn development

31 Oct 2025
Read

Equinix swoops for £4bn Hertfordshire data centre complex

30 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Road, Architecture

Gingko Tree-led consortium markets one of UK's largest retail parks

30 Oct 2025
Read

Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale

29 Oct 2025
Read