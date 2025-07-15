Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingGermany

Real IS appoints new head of fund management

15 Jul 2025 | 07:28 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Klaus Speitmann joins from Swiss Life KVG

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Real IS launches €600m logistics fund 

21 May 2025
Read

Franz Krewel joins Real IS management board

5 Sep 2024
Read
City, Water, Waterfront

Mipim 2024 expectations: "There will be no more stupid talk"

11 Mar 2024
Read
Clothing, Coat, Executive

Real IS hands CEO role to Christine Bernhofer 

7 Mar 2024
Read