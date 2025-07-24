Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Realterm buys Dutch distribution centre from Aberdeen

24 Jul 2025 | 06:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

23,610 sq m property is fully let to JCL Logistics Benelux

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Arena

Montea grabs €24m Dutch logistics site

17 Jul 2025
Read

Arrow Capital buys Dutch warehouse

17 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Intervest buys €300m Belgian logistics portfolio

16 Jul 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Architecture

Realterm raises €470m for European logistics fund

20 Jun 2025
Read