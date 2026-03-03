NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Realterm confirms €50m German logistics acquisition

3 Mar 2026 | 14:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction marks firm’s first industrial outdoor storage investment in the country

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

UK and Germany forecast to lead logistics rental growth

3 Sep 2026
Read
Road, Outdoors, Transportation

Redevco acquires €50m German IOS portfolio

2 Sep 2026
Read

Newmark Germany appoints head of industrial and logistics advisory

3 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

7R launches €70m debut German logistics project

15 Jul 2026
Read