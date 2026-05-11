NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraising

Realterm hires European capital markets VP

11 May 2026 | 14:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nidhya Ramasubbu joins from UBS Asset Management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Vigam appoints investments director

11 May 2026
Read

Silver Point brings in Apollo exec for European special situations drive

29 Apr 2026
Read
Water, Waterfront, City

Adventum capital markets partner steps down

21 Apr 2026
Read

Mountpark adds director to capital markets team

16 Apr 2026
Read