Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyItalyNetherlandsSpainSwitzerlandUK & Ireland

Realterm raises €470m for European logistics fund

20 Jun 2025 | 07:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Total capital commitments exceeded target

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mark to build €1.5bn pan-European development platform

18 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Verdion adds €30m German brownfield site to pan-European fund

17 Jun 2025
Read
Indoors, Shop, Architecture

Cibus raises €90m+ in share sale to finance European growth

11 Jun 2025
Read

Warehouse REIT agrees to £470m Blackstone offer

4 Jun 2025
Read