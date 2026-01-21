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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Realterm agrees to buy €50m German logistics hub

21 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

US firm raised €470m for European investments last year

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