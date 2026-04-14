NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Realty goes on £320m retail park shopping spree

14 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

US investor continues acquisition drive across the UK

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

DTZ Investors makes latest retail park purchase

8 Apr 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Frogmore weighs £200m sales from final fund

2 Apr 2026
Read

French fund acquires £29m Ipswich retail hub

1 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Garage

Farran’s platform passes £625m after latest portfolio acquisition

1 Apr 2026
Read