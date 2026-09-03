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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Realty agrees €33m sale and leaseback for Poland hub

3 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Acquisitive US firm snaps up new facility from DSV

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