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InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateREITUK & IrelandUnited States

Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio

14 Sep 2026 | 12:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Deal extends Realty's private capital formation strategy into Europe

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