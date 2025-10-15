Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateUK & IrelandUnited States

Realty Income appoints Kim Hourihan to board 

15 Oct 2025 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New member is managing director at Invesco Real Estate 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

KSL Capital Partners appoints head of EMEA capital formation

24 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Praemia REIM France appoints executive board members

23 Sep 2025
Read

Blackstone names Katie Keenan as BREIT chief executive 

19 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Ehret+Klein appoints two new board members

18 Sep 2025
Read