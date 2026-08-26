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LogisticsCorporateOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund

26 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Portfolio includes mix of retail, industrial and office assets

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