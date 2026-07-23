NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Rebalancing power can wait – Burnham should focus on fixing the economy

23 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Tim Roberts

A strong fiscal policy will manage the cost of inflation and help the real estate industry recover

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Despite the government's positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing

15 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital

13 Oct 2026
Read
People, Person, Airport

Expo 2026: "People are finally looking the beast in the eye"

7 Oct 2026
Read
Book, Publication, Advertisement

This Charming PM: what next for Burnham’s Smiths-inspired policy agenda?

28 Sep 2026
Read