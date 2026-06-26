NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateHotels & LeisureItalySpain

Rebirth appoints hospitality board member

26 Jun 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Silvia Fiorini replaces Livia Foglia

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

CLS Holdings' chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule

30 Sep 2026
Read

Preatoni restructures executive board

28 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

7R names new finance chief

28 Sep 2026
Read

Urban Partners appoints duo to board

16 Sep 2026
Read