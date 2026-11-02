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ResidentialEast of EnglandLondonSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWalesRetailCorporateInvestmentM&A

Recently-listed GDL acquires £56m UK resi portfolio

2 Nov 2026 | 07:18 | London | by May Agaran

Irish REIT moves to buy collection of 172 residential-led and commercial properties

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