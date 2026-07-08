NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsLeasing

Record rents prime Northern logistics market for a bumper year

8 Jul 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Rob Kos

Big-box demand returns as we move into H2

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Rula's 225,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme approved

7 Jul 2026
Read

KKR and Mirastar on the charge with £570m portfolio double

11 Jun 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Oxenwood confirms 333,000 sq ft Trafford Park letting

8 Jun 2026
Read
Weapon, Car, Transportation

Defence giant targets 300,000 sq ft Greater Manchester shed

29 May 2026
Read