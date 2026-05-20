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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Redd and Catalyst deploy £100m opportunistic fund with Belgravia deal

20 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Acquisition is first from newly established prime central London residential fund

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