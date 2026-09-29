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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Redevco acquires 50,000 sq m Seville retail park

29 Sep 2026 | 11:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset was sold by Kronos and King Street

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