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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Redevco buys €50m Duisburg logistics park

21 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Chris Borland

Former steel industry site was developed by Garbe Industrial and Bremer

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