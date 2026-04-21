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PeopleUK & IrelandRetailCorporate

Redevco adds senior asset manager to UK retail team

21 Apr 2026 | 15:36 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Josh Tyler joins from M7 Real Estate

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