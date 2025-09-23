Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAustriaContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogisticsSwitzerland

Redevco bolsters DACH logistics team

23 Sep 2025 | 13:19 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Camila Malzkorn joins as head of transaction management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Redevco appoints new head of DACH region

18 Sep 2025
Read

Redevco confirms acquisition of Roebuck

16 Sep 2025
Read
Thierry Cahierre, co-head of client and fund management, Redevco

Redevco's France president departs

15 Sep 2025
Read

Redevco hires asset and transaction management head

26 Aug 2025
Read