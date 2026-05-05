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RetailContinental EuropeESGGermanyInvestment

Redevco buys Bavaria retail centre from Nuveen

5 May 2026 | 15:53 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Forettle Center Kaufbeuren spans 10,600 sq m

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